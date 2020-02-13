Doris Obinna

African Star Apple (agbalumo in Yoruba, udara in Igbo) is popular seasonal fruit normally consumed with its flesh in Nigeria. Agbalumo is mostly cultivated in the rural areas of the country and fully in season from January to April. Naturally, it’s advisable to let the fruit fall to the ground before harvesting but it is common practice for people to pluck it from the tree even when it has not ripened fully.

This is one of the major reasons for its sour taste and slapping sensation when it is consumed. However, when the fully ripe agbalumo is consumed, it is sweet, lush and sensitizes the taste buds of the eater. To crown it up, it is highly nutritious and has the following benefits:

High vitamin C content: Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin. Unlike most mammals and other animals, humans do not have the ability to make ascorbic acid and must obtain vitamin C from their diet. Agbalumo presents a good source for vitamin C, 100g gram gives 25mg of vitamin C.

Natural anti-oxidant: Antioxidants are substances that may protect your cells against the effects of free radicals, molecules produced when your body breaks down food or is exposed to tobacco smoke and radiation. What this means is that by consumption of agbalumo you give your body a better chance of fighting and avoiding heart disease, cancer etc.

Low calorie fruit: A serving of agbalumo contains just 67 calories. This fruit is very good for those who want to lose weight because you consume more and get less calories intake. It is also a good snacking fruit which can be used to stop hunger pangs.

Natural remedy: The agbalumo/udara is a natural remedy for toothache, constipation, sore throat, and much more. Also, the back the tree according to research was used traditionally to treat yellow fever and malaria, while the leaf treated wounds, stomach ache, and diarrhoea. In some parts of Nigeria the seeds are used to treat vaginal and skin infections.

Prevent heart disease: Frequent consumption of the fruit can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol thereby preventing or managing heart diseases. It is a very good recommendation for patient with heart problems. As with all fruits and food, moderation is key. Excessive consumption would lead to heartburn. Before including it in your diet, ensure you contact your physician, according to experts.