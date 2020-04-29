Doris Obinna

Bitter kola is widely known for its medicinal benefits, as the seeds, nuts, and bark have been and are still being used to treat varying ailments. It is said that the best of medicines come with a bitter taste: undeniably, bitter kola is one of them.

The usage of bitter kola is not limited to traditional activities alone. As a matter of fact, the fruit, seeds, nuts, and bark of the plant have been used for centuries in folk medicine to treat ailments from coughs to fever. Here are some of the incredible health benefits of bitter kola:

Treating malaria: Bitter kola is believed to have chemical properties that allow it to be an antimalarial catalyst. It contains kolaviron, which is a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals, which has high antimalarial properties.

Weight loss: Bitter kola is known for being a natural hunger suppressant and a great thirst stimulant, and as such helps to reduce weight loss, as a reduced intake of food and a large intake of water is needed by the body to get rid of excess fat and stay healthy.

Diabetes: The seeds of bitter kola are believed to possess the ability to lower blood glucose, which makes it a potential treatment for diabetes miletus.​

Prevention of glaucoma: It has been proven by a group of researchers, that constant and consistent use of an eye drop made from an extract of garcinia kola can help treat glaucoma.

Cold and fever remedy: By possessing the ability to enlarge the alveolar sac and duct, Bitter kola provides relief for chest cold and goes on to prevent cold altogether.

Treatment of erectile dysfunction: Research has shown, that garcinia bitter kola, has aphrodisiac effects (causes or increases sexual desire) in male folks, and as such is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Immunity: Bitter kola influences multiple regulatory systems in the body, the immune system inclusive. It enables the body to adapt to stress and also acts as an anti-infective agent.

Osteoarthritis: Bitter kola is known as an excellent disease modifier, which provides potential relief in osteoarthritis. Studies have shown that garcinia kola appears to have significant analgesic/anti-inflammatory effects on patients with knee osteoarthritis. As such, garcinia kola is considered a potential osteoarthritis disease activity modifier with a high prospect of a good outcome. It helps in the reduction of inflammation, pain and immovable joints.

Healthy lungs: Garcinia kola contains saponin which is an antioxidant. It has detoxifying and cleansing effects. This goes on to improve the function of the lungs by expanding the alveolar ducts and sacs, and as such, strengthens the fiber in the tissue of the lungs. It has favorably high antioxidant content for a healthy body.