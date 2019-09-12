Glory Ife

Red meat is generally meat derived from farm reared mammals; Red meat in a pure form is a good source of protein and B vitamins and has been a key part of the human diet.

Raw red meat can carry dangerous bacteria so it is important that red meat is stored, cooked and handled appropriately. Wash your hands after handling raw meat and wash any utensils and crockery that have been used for raw meat.

Red meat should not be reheated more than once to prevent food poisoning from occurring. When cooking red meat, heat it all the way through to ensure bacteria inside the meat is killed.

It is worthy of note that when consuming red meat, be aware of how much you are consuming based on recommended serving sizes. Serving is about the size of the palm of your hand. Limit your consumption to three or less servings each week. However, here are some benefits of red meat.

Rich in protein: Red meat is a rich source of protein, saturated fat, iron, zinc and B vitamins also help red blood cells transport oxygen. Iron deficiencies are more likely to occur in children, elderly people and pregnant women.

Provides iron: Red meat supplies a good amount of iron, depending on the cut of the meat, and contains a form of iron more easily absorbed than the iron in plant-based foods, Adding red meat to your diet one or two times a week can help you consume the amount of iron your body needs for your red blood cells to transport enough oxygen to all the other parts of your body.

Contains zinc: Red meat supply a good dose of zinc. You need zinc from foods because it helps build muscle mass, strengthens your immune system and helps promote a healthy brain. So, adding red meat to your diet wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Provide B vitamin: Red meat is a natural source of many B vitamins. Eating foods that contain naturally occurring B vitamins is important because it helps promote a healthy body. For a healthy nervous and a strong immune system red meat help keep healthy skin and eyes.

Rich in nutrition: Red meat is also rich in important nutrients like cretin and carnosine. Non-meat eaters are often low in these nutrients, which may potentially affect muscle and brain function. It is loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and various other nutrients that can have profound effects on health.

Weight loss: Red meat in relation to satiety and weight control in a healthy, varied diet may help weight loss as part of an energy-reduced diet.