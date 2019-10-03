Glory Ife

Scent leaves have a distinctive smell and taste, sometimes unpleasant, fragrant or sweet, depending on the way of cultivation. Some of them even can make people who smell it become drunk. From the test results of pharmacological found that Scent has antibacterial activity against saphylococcus aureus, salmonella enteritidis, escherichia coli. It is also have antifungal activity against penicillium notatum, candida albicans, microsporeum gyseum.

The portions of the Scent can be used as a treatment that is the whole herbs (leaves, stalks, stems, flowers), seeds and essential oils. Scent seeds, in addition to deliciously made drinks are healthy. Other health benefits of scent leaf include;

Cough and phlegm laxative: Obtained by squeezing the leaves to remove fluid (or an extract of leaves of Scent). Then take the extract and brew it with hot water after, which you drink. With drinking extracts scent leaves water regularly, and then your cough will subside gradually.

Fever malaria: Scent leaves contain an effective antipyretic substance to reduce fever and cure malaria. To get this benefit, you can brew scent leaves as tea if you’re tea drinkers. Drink it while still warm.

Indigestion: Drink brewing scent leaves as tea able to treat digestive problems such as diarrhea, mules, such as in the stomach and others. The content of the essence in the scent leaves have a calming effect and cool the stomach.

Relieve heartburn: Scent leaves tea is useful for curing heartburn, coughing, feeling unwell, menstrual pain, fever, malaria, respiratory problems, constipation, appetite enhancer, nausea, postpartum treatments, cleansers and boosters heart.

Killing bacteria (antiseptic): The content that contained in the leaves of Scent effective for killing germs. You should take 15 slices of scent leaves, boiled in two cups boiling water into the remaining one cup. Use boiled water for antiseptic.