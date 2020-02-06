Doris Obinna

Seeds have nutritive and calorific values which make them necessary in diets. Buccholzia coricea popularly known as “wonderful kola” is a perennial plant which grows as a tree. It belongs to the family capparaceae and its local name includes; ‘uworo’ (Yoruba), ‘owi’ (Edo), ‘uke’ (Igbo).

The plant parts commonly eaten are the seeds which are either cooked or eaten raw.

It is also useful in the treatment of hypertension and also prevents premature aging; it has also been proved in Africa that wonderful kola has the ability to stop migraine/headache when applied on the fore head for ten minutes

Here are some medicinal benefits of wonderful kola as recommended by Dr Eleyinte Samuel, a traditional medicine practitioner in an article- Herbal Remedy to Diseases in Nigeria.

For treating impotency: Get three wonderful kola, cut it into pieces, prepare with hot (local gin) for two days, after that take a shot cup before breakfast and one after meal in the night for three days. For ear disease: Grind a kola with hot (local gin) or water for a day, the next day, put two drops in each ear.

Typhoid and malaria: Get four wonderful kola, four ginger, four bitter cola cut them into pieces and prepare with two bottles of 7up soft drink for two days. Adult: two spoonful, children: one tablespoon.

Toothache: Get one kola, grind and put inside local gin for some minutes, then put in your mouth for three minutes.

Intestinal worms: Get 2 wonderful kola, grind and put in tonic water for two days. Adult: two tablespoon and Children: one tablespoon, two times daily. Rheumatism: Get four wonderful cola, four ginger, five bitter cola, 2 alligator pepper, scent leaf, pound together and prepare with dry gin. Take two spoons in the morning and in the evening.

Gonorrhoea: Wonderful kola, potash, tobacco leaf, 15 ampicillin capsules, prepare with dry gin. Take two spoons in the morning and at night. Cholera: Buy 3 wonderful kola, prepare with lime juice and scent juice for 2 days. Adult should take two spoons; children, one spoon four times daily.

For whit-low: Grind one wonderful kola and put in lime juice to ferment, put your affected finger in it for ten minutes. Do it repeatedly until it disappears.