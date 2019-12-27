Doris Obinna

Before white rice went through the refining process, it at one time looked exactly like the brown stuff. Brown, unlike white rice, still has the side hull and bran. The side hulls and brans provide “natural wholeness” to the grain and are rich in proteins, thiamine, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and potassium. For those trying to lose weight or those suffering from diabetes, it can prove a healthful staple given its low glycemic rating which helps reduce insulin spikes.

The health benefits of brown rice are largely due to it being a whole grain. According to HSPH, the fiber in brown rice helps lower cholesterol; moves waste through the digestive tract, promote fullness, and may help prevent the formation of blood clots. Brown rice is considered a low “glycemic index” food.

Brown rice is better for you than white the evidence is compelling when you look at the health benefits of it that follow.

Rich in selenium: It is rich in selenium which reduces the risk for developing common illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and arthritis.

High in manganese: One cup of it provides 80 per cent of our daily manganese requirements. Manganese helps the body synthesize fats. Manganese also benefits our nervous and reproductive systems.

Rich in naturally-occurring oils: Naturally occurring oils are beneficial for the body as these healthful fats help normalize cholesterol levels.

Promotes weight loss: The fiber content of brown rice keeps bowel function at it’s peak since it makes digestion that much easier. It is the perfect addition to the daily diet for those seeking bowel regularity. In addition, it also makes the tummy feel full which translates to smaller meal portions.

Considered whole grain: Brown rice is considered a whole grain since it hasn’t lost its “wholeness” through the refinement process. Whole grains are proven to reduce the buildup of arterial plaque and reduce the risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.

Rich in anti-oxidants: This is one of the best kept secrets regarding brown rice. We usually associate anti-oxidant rich foods with blueberries, strawberries and other fruits and vegetables. Its antioxidant capacity is right up there with these super stars.

High in fiber: It is high in fiber and on top of the list for foods that can help prevent colon cancer. This can be attributed to the high levels of fiber naturally contained in brown rice. These fibers attach to substances that cause cancer as well as to toxins in the body, thus eliminating them and keeping them from attaching to the colon wall.

A slow-release sugar: Brown rice helps stabilize blood sugar levels; therefore, it’s an excellent food choice for those suffering from diabetes. Studies show that those who consume one half cup eaten daily reduce their risks of developing diabetes by 60 per cent. On the other hand, those who consume white rice regularly increase their chances of developing diabetes one hundred-fold.