Doris Obinna

When you buy a turkey or a chicken, it is often stuffed with what are called giblets. One component of the giblets is usually the gizzard, which is a part of the bird’s stomach. The bird swallows grit, which helps grind up food in the gizzard. This grit is removed from the gizzard before it is sold for food. While it may not sound appetizing to some, the gizzard provides a number of essential nutrients, which includes the followings:

Macronutrients: A 1-cup serving of chopped, cooked chicken gizzard contains 223 calories, 44 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat, including 1 gram of saturated fat. This serving provides you with 88 per cent of the daily value for protein, which your body uses for forming new cells and as a source of energy.

Vitamins: Gizzards are a good source of vitamins, with each serving providing 1.5 micrograms of vitamin B-12, or 25 percent of the DV; 4.5 milligrams of niacin, or 23 per cent of the DV; and 0.3 milligram of riboflavin, or 18 per cent of the DV. Vitamin B-12 is essential for brain function and forming red blood cells and DNA.

Minerals: Eating gizzards will also increase your mineral consumption, as each serving provides 6.4 milligrams of zinc, or 43 per cent of the DV; 4.6 milligrams of iron, or 26 per cent of the DV; and 274 milligrams of phosphorus, or 27 per cent of the DV. Zinc helps form DNA and proteins and is involved with wound healing and immune function.

Considerations: Consume gizzards in moderation, as a 1-cup serving is very high in cholesterol, containing 536 milligrams, which is more than the recommended limit of 300 milligrams per day for healthy people. Common preparation methods include; simmering in water for soups, broiling and frying. Cook gizzards to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for food safety reasons.

Protein: Gizzards of both the turkey and chicken variety serve as excellent sources of protein. Consuming 4 ounces of chicken gizzards boosts your protein intake by 20 grams, while an equivalent serving of turkey gizzard boasts 21 grams. Your body digests protein, breaking it down into individual amino acids, and then uses amino acids to maintain your tissues, including your lean muscle tissue.

Iron: Reach for gizzards as a rich source of iron. Turkey gizzard contains 3.2 milligrams of iron per 4-ounce portion – 40 per cent of the recommended daily intake for men and 18 per cent for women, according to the Institute of Medicine. An equivalent portion of chicken gizzards contains slightly less iron, at 2.8 milligrams per serving.