Chisom Ebih

Lettuce is an annual plant of the daisy family, Asteraceae. It is most often grown as a leaf vegetable, but sometimes for its stem and seeds. Lettuce is most often used for salads, although it is also seen in other kinds of food, such as soups, sandwiches and wraps. It can also be grilled.

However, lettuce crops are sometimes sprayed with pesticides and hence it is advisable to wash the vegetables properly before consuming it. Consumption of lettuce may result in allergic reactions in some people. So it is better to check whether you are allergic or not before consumption.

High in fiber and cellulose: This is another reason it is good for weight loss.

This fiber also helps remove bile salts from the body. When the body replaces these salts it breaks down cholesterol to do so. This is why lettuce is also good for your heart!

Heart healthy: Lettuce’s Vitamin C and beta-carotene work together to prevent the oxidation of cholesterol. This prevents the build-up of plaque.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Romaine lettuce has a 2/1 ratio of omega-3 to omega-6. That’s a great ratio. The fat content in lettuce is not significant unless you eat a lot but we actually suggest you do.

Complete protein: Romaine lettuce has 20 per cent of its calories in protein. Like all whole foods, much of this protein is complete, but that amount can be increased by combining with balancing proteins.

Helps with insomnia: The white fluid that you see when you break or cut lettuce leaves is called lactucarium. This has relaxing and sleep inducing properties similar to opium but without the strong side effects. Simply eat a few leaves or drink some lettuce juice.

Lettuce is alkaline forming: The minerals in lettuce help to remove toxins and keep your acid/ alkaline balance in order once you are balanced on this level there are a host of benefits, including, great energy, clearer thinking, deep restful sleep and youthful skin.