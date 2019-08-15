Glory Ife

Egg is the organic vessels containing the zygote in which an embryo develops until it can survive on its own. An egg results from fertilisation of an egg cell. Eggs are nutritious and aid the growth of children, especially. Indeed, egg can be beneficial to both adult and children in the following ways:

Strong muscles: The protein within eggs helps keep muscles working well while slowing the rate at which they are lost.

Good energy production: Eggs contain all the daily vitamins and minerals that are needed to produce energy in all the cells of the body.

Brain health: Eggs contain vitamins and minerals that are needed for the regular functioning of cells, including the brain, nervous system, memory, and metabolism.

Lower risk of heart disease: Choline plays an important part in breaking down the amino acid homocysteine, which is associated with the development of heart disease.

Eyesight: Lutein and zeaxanthin help to prevent macular degeneration, the leading cause of age-related blindness. Other vitamins also promote good vision.

Healthful pregnancy: Some nutrients within eggs help to prevent congenital disabilities.

Weight loss and maintenance: The high quality of protein within eggs might help keep people energised and feeling fuller for longer. Feeling full prevents snacking, which reduces overall calorie intake.

Skin benefits: Some vitamins and minerals within eggs help promote healthy skin and prevent the breakdown of body tissues. A strong immune system also contributes to a healthy look overall.