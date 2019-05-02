Glory Ife

Apricots, scientifically known as Prunus armeniaca, are small drupes that resemble and are closely related to peaches or plums. They have a soft, tangy flesh beneath a thin outer skin. In the middle of the apricot is a large pit, which is inedible. They are typically yellow or orange, with a slight tinge of red on one side.

Apricots can be consumed directly or dried and then eaten as a variety of dried fruit. They are also used in the preparation of various juices, jams, squash, and jellies.

Apricot oil can also be obtained from its kernel and it has a huge range of health benefits, which includes:

Relieve earaches:

Apricot oil is good for earaches, although the exact mechanism is still being studied. Dripping a few drops into the affected ear canal should prove to be a fast remedy. According to the scientists, the antioxidants present in apricot essential oil are responsible for relieving earaches.

Reduce fever:

Apricot juice is often given to patients suffering from fever because it provides necessary vitamins, minerals, calories and water to the body, while also detoxifying various organs. Some people also use steamed apricot to relieve fevers.

Anti-inflammatory properties: It has anti-inflammatory properties that can also impact the body’s overall temperature level in sickness. Furthermore, it can reduce inflammation in other parts of the body, especially for people suffering from arthritis or gout.

Treat skin disorders:

Apricot oil is good for skin care. It is quickly absorbed by the skin and does not keep it oily after application. Apricots are not just useful for maintaining the smooth and shiny appearance of the skin; they also help in treating a number of skin diseases, including eczema, itching, scabies and a number of other irritating conditions. This is specifically due to the antioxidant compounds found in apricots.

Improve heart health:

Apricots helps in protecting the heart from a wide variety of diseases, including atherosclerosis, heart attacks and strokes. A high amount of Vitamin C, as well as potassium and dietary fiber, all contribute to good cardiovascular health.

Improve metabolism:

Fluid levels throughout the body are dependent mainly on two minerals – potassium, and sodium. By maintaining a healthy balance of electrolytes, you can have more energy, reduce cramping and keep blood and usable energy pumping through your body as you need it.