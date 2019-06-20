Doris Obinna

Breadfruit is a delicacy that is now in season. Also known as good food, the roots, leaves and latex of the breadfruit tree are also used to prepare local medicine.

Breadfruit root and leaves are taken by mouth for arthritis, asthma, back pain, diabetes, fever, gout, high blood pressure, liver disease, and toothaches. Its latex is taken by mouth for diarrhea and stomach pain.

Breadfruits can be consumed in cooked form, baked or fried. Whichever way, it provides heart-friendly nutrients and other wonderful whole nutrients. The benefits include:

Good for pregnancy: This fruit contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acid in good amount, which play vital role in pregnancy. Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acid are known as polyunsaturated fatty acids that provide support for foetal growth. They are the main building block for foetal retina and neuron development of the foetus.

Good for digestive health: Breadfruit is one of the top Nigerian foods \ rich in fibre content. Fibre is an essential compound that helps in binding toxic properties in the intestine as well as helps to reduce bad cholesterol in the body. With fibre as major content, it is good for the digestive health and the intestine.

Helps in proper brain function: This fruit is rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which play important role in brain function and growth development. These are important fatty acids that contribute in maintaining some cellular parts of human brain.

Good for heart health: The presence of fibre in breadfruit helps to promote the production of good cholesterol and high-density lipoproteins, which carry cholesterol from other parts of the body back to the liver.

Serves as weight loss diet: Breadfruit can help in weight loss. With its high content of carbohydrate and calories as well as the presence of dietary fibre, it helps to stop food craving. If one adds breadfruit as a daily food menu, its fibre content will moderate the absorption of glucose from carbohydrate, which causes weight gain.

Helps to fight free radicals: Breadfruit contains natural antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body. It is a natural source of flavonoid, which contains moderate quality of Vitamin C. This flavoid functions in the body as antioxidant that protects the body cell from being attacked by free radicals.