Doris Obinna

Soybeans are replete with nutrition. They are good sources of unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins B and E, fiber, iron, calcium, zinc, and other bioactive compounds like isoflavones. This is one reason soy has remained a component of traditional Asian diets for thousands of years.

Their nutritional profile makes soybeans very good for human health. Some research states that they may boost skin health too. Interestingly, both fermented and non-fermented soybeans have important properties and the following health benefits:

Protect your skin: Soybeans exhibit anti-inflammatory, collagen-stimulating, antioxidant, skin lightening, and UV protection effects. They contain bioactive ingredients like tannins, isoflavonoids, trypsin inhibitors, and proanthocyanidins. Extracts rich in these components are reportedly beneficial in cosmetology and dermatology.

Help manage diabetes: Supplementing the diet with soybeans can help improve blood glucose control in patients with type 2 diabetes. The complex carbohydrates, protein, dietary fiber, and minerals may contribute to this effect. Their phytoestrogens and soy peptides may also help in this regard. They lower the glycemic value of these legumes and benefit individuals with diabetes.

Strengthen your hair: Some research suggests that drinks made of soybeans may help in the treatment of baldness. Another report states, frequent soybean drink intake was found to protect against moderate to severe androgenic alopecia (a common form of baldness). The soybean drinks are rich in isoflavones. Several reports state that isoflavones can be protective against baldness.

Promote heart health: Soybeans are also associated with cardiovascular benefits, thanks to their isoflavones. Soybean isoflavones lower the bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in your blood so that it does not get acted upon by free radicals to form atherosclerotic plaques. If formed, these plaques lead to inflammation of blood vessels, thus triggering atherosclerosis.

Prevent bone diseases in women: Menopause marks the end of the menstrual cycle. It is also characterized by a drop in estrogen levels. Apart from regulating periods, estrogen is vital in preserving and protecting the bones. Hence, a large section of postmenopausal women face bone loss or are at high risk for bone diseases.