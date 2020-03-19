Doris Obinna

Okpa which is also known as Bambara groundnut pudding, Bambara beans or Bambara nut pudding has a lot of uncountable and amazing health benefits which is good for the body and vital for the normal functioning of the body as well.

In Nigeria, the name Okpa in (Igbo) is mainly used than the name Bambara nut as it not popular like other food crops but it is termed as one of the “miracle food crops,” because it has no side effects and gives the body eventually all it needs once it is consumed adequately (in the right proportion). The health benefits include the followings:

Helps prevent malnutrition: It has all the essential nutrients that food needs and because of this, it helps in the prevention of malnutrition and other health problems such as kwashiorkor, rickets, etc., which are triggered or caused by poor and inadequate dieting.

Prevents insomnia and weight gain: Bambara nut pudding just like Bambara nut contains tryptophan which produces niacin which in turn also produces/creates serotonin which is a neurotransmitter and helps in mood regulation, improves sleep/sleeping pattern and memory.

It also helps in digestion and serves as an appetite suppressant which is good for weight management (weight loss).

Boost blood’s level: It helps in reducing the effects of various health conditions such as anemia as it contains iron and other essential nutrients which boost the body’s blood level.

Has antioxidant which helps prevent cancer: It also helps in reducing the chances of getting cancer and other health issues because of the presence of antioxidants that protects the body from harmful food chemicals.

Prevents bone diseases: The minerals contained in the Bambara nuts/pudding (Okpa) such as calcium protects the body from arthritis, osteoporosis and other related bone diseases. And not only that, but it also contains a mineral called lysine which is an amino acid commonly found in beans and other food protein and helps in the proper absorption of calcium in the body.

Provides strength: Okpa provides strength that help alleviate the symptoms causes by Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) which comes with “Extreme Exhaustion” or tiredness and is a disease which medically, there is no clue of what actually causes it or how it can be cured.

Immune system improvement: Valine, which is one of the amino acids found in Okpa provides the body with the right benefits as it helps not only in the healthy growth of children but also helps in the normal regulation of the immune system and the body’s nitrogen content.

It also helps in the management of stress, repairs the tissues of the muscles and as well increases its metabolism.