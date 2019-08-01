Chisom Ebih

Spring onions not only taste great but are also extremely healthy for the body. Commonly known as scallion or green onion, this is the most preferred Chinese ingredient, which is loaded with essential nutrients. Both the green leafy part and the white bulb of the spring onion are edible. It tastes a little milder than the regular onion and can be cooked or eaten raw as well.

Most Chinese appetisers have spring onions as one of their key ingredients. Apart from this, it is one of the healthiest options to go for.

Here are amazing benefits of spring onions, especially in keeping many diseases at bay.

Reduces risk of cancer: Green onion is an excellent source of sulphur, which is quite beneficial for the overall health. It has compounds like allyl sulphide and flavonoids that prevent cancer and fight against the enzymes that produce cancer cells. Step up to avoid cancer and start eating healthy by including more of green onions in your daily diet.

Lowers blood sugar level: Sulphur present in the spring onion plays a major role in lowering blood sugar level. Due to the Sulphur compounds, the body’s ability to produce insulin tends to increase. This helps to prevent diabetes to a great extent.

Aids digestion: Spring onions are always preferred as appetisers. They are rich in fiber and helps in better digestion. You can pair it with other vegetables for dinner or lunch as well, but do remember to add it in your daily diet routine, either cooked or raw.

Maintains good vision: Spring onions have carotenoids, which helps to keep the vision healthy and intact. It is also rich in Vitamin A, which prevents loss of eyesight. Club these with some carrots and cucumbers as it tastes great when savoured in the form of salads.

Prevents cold and flu: Due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties, it is an excellent medicine to fight viral infection and flu. It also helps in reducing excess mucus and fights against the winter cold, which often ends up making you feel miserable.