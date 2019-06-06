Glory Ife

Maize is a delicious treat that has a distinct taste. It is the healthiest form of a nourishing snack, especially when roasted on flames or boiled. It has a different taste each time.

Corn maize is the source of food for many people and livestock. It is also the most harvested grain as compared to others. It is not only eaten directly, but also used in many ways, like in tortillas, cornflakes, corn flour and corn syrup.

It is low in calories and contains almost 3.4 grams of protein per 100 grams of serving. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals, and is an excellent source of energy.

Corn is one of those foods that you don’t regret eating as it is beneficial to you, in the following ways:

Healthy eyes: A nutritious diet, filled with the right kind of elements will definitely help prevent many diseases from taking form. It is no secret that food is the ultimate medicine that can keep the heart and other organs going. Corn contains carotenoids – lutein and zeaxanthin. There are multiple studies that show the benefits of these for your eyes.

Prevent diverticular diseases: These diseases are often very painful and lead to a lot of discomfort and suffering. Although studies are still being conducted on this subject, there has been an observation made on about 47,228 men that shows the benefits of consuming popcorn to prevent the symptoms of this disease from developing.

Anemia prevention: This is another one of those illnesses that is spreading more than ever. This is especially true for women. You may start to develop symptoms of anemia when there is profound deficiency of vitamins and minerals such as iron in your body. The body needs iron and folate to form new red blood cells.

Cancer prevention: It is true that an antioxidant rich diet will help prevent cancer. There are many studies that show that antioxidants fight free radicals cells and prevent oxidative damage to the body. Sweet corn when cooked is observed to have more antioxidants than non-cooked corn.

Source of fiber: Fiber helps the body in several ways by reducing cholesterol and making the digestive system more efficient. Corn provides a healthy and impressive amount of fiber when eaten either on the cob or in the form of popcorn. Corn provides an impressive seven grams of fiber per 100 grams of serving. Fiber helps prevent constipation and also lower cholesterol levels.

Weight loss: Often trying to lose weight becomes a burden as we tend to believe that starvation will help us, or not catering to bouts of hunger and craving will diminish those extra inches. However, this is not true. To lose weight, eating the right kind of nutrient rich foods is necessary.