Doris Obinna

Garden Egg also known as egg plant is a good source of dietary fibre, as well as other mineral and vitamins such as vitamin B1, potassium, folate, manganese, magnesium, copper, Vitamin B6, niacin and other various secrete nutrients.

Studies have even suggested that eating eggplant can boost overall health and well-being. And with laboratory analyses showing that the phenolic compounds in eggplant contain anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid, and chlorogenic acid, a powerful free-radical scavenger, it goes to say that this plant counted among the healthiest of plants. Other benefits include:

It fights cancer: Studies have shown that polyphenols in eggplant have anti-cancer effects. The anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid that are contained in garden egg help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, thus preventing tumor growth and the spread of cancer cells.

Good for pregnant women: These fruits are packed with minerals, vitamins and other nutritional properties that play a key role during pregnancy. The properties in garden egg help both pregnant women and unborn children for healthy situational conditions.

Garden eggs are also rich in folic acid which is beneficial to pregnant women. Folic acid protects infants from neural tube defects that do occur.

Prevent anemia: Garden egg has been found to serve as a natural medicine for treating several health conditions such as; bronchitis, colic (pain in the abdomen caused by obstruction of the intestine); stress relief, headache and others, if consumed daily.

Rich in vitamin B: Garden egg is a natural source of vitamins B’s such as thiamin, niacin, B6 and pantothenic acid that helps the body in the proper use of fat and protein; and also contributes to the nervous system positively.

Prevents diabetes: Garden eggs, which are a source of soluble fibre and carbohydrates can help in the control and prevention of diabetes. Foods rich in fibre and carbohydrate help in the regulation of blood sugar levels and glucose absorption. It is an excellent food for people suffering from diabetes, as it will go a long way in the reduction and prevention of type 2 diabetes.

Promotes healthy bone: They contains good amount of potent minerals such as folate, manganese, vitamin K, magnesium, vitamin C and copper that help in bone strengthening and general bone health. Consuming eggplant regularly is highly beneficial in preventing the risk of bone degradation and osteoporosis.