Glory Ife

Peaches are juicy and versatile summer fruits that are native to China and South Asia. With Latin name, Prunus persica, peaches are a product of deciduous trees that grow in temperate regions of the world. Peaches belong to the family of Rosaceae, which includes fruits like plums and cherries.

Unlike nectarines, which have a smooth outer surface, peaches have fuzzy, velvety skin. They have a delicate aroma and a juicy, yellowish pulp. Peaches are drupes or stone fruits because their outer fleshy part surrounds a shell, which encloses an edible seed. Their amazing health benefits are as follows:

Prevent cancer: Research published at the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests that peaches are rich in phenolic and carotenoid compounds, which possess anti-tumor and anti-cancer properties. Another research conducted by Frederick Khachik reveals that it also helps in fighting various types of cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer.

Skin care: Peaches help in maintaining healthy skin owing to the presence of a good amount of Vitamin C, which also provides a defence against harmful free radicals and infections.

Peaches exert protective effects on the skin against ultraviolet radiation. Peaches are widely used in the cosmetic industry for the manufacturing of skin creams and beauty packs. They help you get rid of dark circles.

Helps manage diabetes: Peaches help prevent the risk of Type 1 diabetes as they show a significant decrease in blood sugar levels, thanks to their high fiber content. They also have a low glycemic index of 26-55, making it fit for diabetics.

Improve heart health: Research conducted in the University of California has shown that the phenolic compounds present in the peel and pulp of the clingstone peaches help in maintaining lower levels of LDL (bad) and stimulating HDL (good) cholesterol. This aids in reducing the risk of developing diseases related to the heart and maintaining optimal cardiovascular health.

Prevent hypokalemia: Peaches contain potassium, which is vital for proper nerve signaling and cellular functioning of the body. The potassium content in peaches also helps in metabolic processes, utilising carbohydrates, maintaining electrolyte balance, and the regulation of muscular tissues. Lack of potassium in the body can lead to hypokalemia, which can affect muscular strength and can cause an irregular heartbeat.

Eye care: Peaches are rich in beta-carotene, which gets converted into Vitamin A within the body. Beta-carotene plays an important role in maintaining healthy sight and preventing various eye diseases, like exophthalmia and blindness.