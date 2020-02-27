Doris Obinna

Snails are largest Mollusk subgroup containing 10,000 species and 400 living families. Globally they are distributed in every habitat, under water and on land. Most aquatic and marine animals are benthic in which few are swimmers.

Usually the shell is coiled but not always in the right handed direction. An operculum is also present sometimes, a door that fits in opening of coiled valve and shutting animal inside for defense. Some snails have entire shell internal and are covered with skin. But if you’re one of the many diners who baulk at the idea of downing a plate of garden pests, think again.

For snails have come out of their shells and are basking in the glory of being the new star superfood. This is why snails should be blazing a trail to your plate. The followings are the health benefits of snails.

Protein: Nutritionist Rob Hobson from Healthspan submits that snails do provide a low calorie source of protein (unless you drench them in butter). Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle, and is also better at filling you up than carbs and fat. Many people look to seafood as an easy source of protein, but actually, snails have more.

Iron: Snails are also a good source of iron, essential for building red blood cells and carrying energy around the body. A lack of iron can lead to extreme fatigue and anaemia.

Vitamin B12: Often cited as the ‘energy vitamin,’ B12 is needed for making red blood cells, keeping the nervous system healthy, releasing energy from the food we eat and processing folic acid. Luckily, snails have lots of it.

Magnesium: Snails are also a good source of magnesium, which our bodies need to maintain a normal blood pressure, strengthen bones and also keep your heartbeat regular.

Selenium: We don’t need much selenium in our bodies, but we do need some to keep a healthy immune system and to protect cells against damage. And yes, snails contain selenium.

Omega-3: Snails also supply a little Omega-3,” says Hobson, “which is good news for your heart.” They contain nowhere near the levels found in oily fish.