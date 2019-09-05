Doris Obinna

Snail is a common name given to a member of the class of molluscs Gastropoda. In ancient times these snails are usually hunted by farmers because they’re regarded as pests. But after learning that this animal has a wide range of benefits, where this animal contains a lot of protein and also contains essential amino acids complete, so that the snails do not go unpunished.

Even meat extract and snail slime contains benefits for treating the lining inflammation of the eye, pain due to menstruation, itching, toothache and others. Not only for health, but there are some types of snails that are beneficial for skin beauty. Even in other countries the use of snails for skin beauty is already popular.

They possess anti-cancer properties and boost the immune system due to their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. An average snail is comprised of 80 per cent water, 15 per cent protein and 2.4 per cent fat. They contain essential fatty acids, calcium, iron, selenium, magnesium and are a rich source of vitamins E, A, K and B12.

So, here are more reasons why snails should be blazing a trail to your plate.

Protein: Snails do provide a low calorie source of protein (unless you drench them in butter). “Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle, and is also better at filling you up than carbs and fat. Many people look to seafood as an easy source of protein, but actually, snails have more,” says nutritionist Rob Hobson from Health span.

Iron: Hobson adds that snails are also a good source of iron, essential for building red blood cells and carrying energy around the body. A lack of iron can lead to extreme fatigue and anaemia.

Vitamin B12: Often cited as the ‘energy vitamin’, B12 is needed for making red blood cells, keeping the nervous system healthy, releasing energy from the food we eat and processing folic acid. Luckily, snails have lots of it.

Magnesium: Snails are also a good source of magnesium, which our bodies need to maintain a normal blood pressure, strengthen bones and also keep your heartbeat regular.

Selenium: We don’t need much selenium in our bodies, but we do need some to keep a healthy immune system and to protect cells against damage. And yes, snails contain selenium.

Omega-3: Snails also supply a little Omega-3, says Hobson, “which is good news for your heart.” Although, he adds, “they contain nowhere near the levels found in oily fish.”