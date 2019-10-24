Chisom Ebih

Palm oil is an amazing source of unsaturated fats as well as medium chain fatty acids. These qualities make it ideal for healthier skin, bones and joints. It boosts bone health and also acts as a blood coagulant thanks to vitamin K palm kernel oil also has high nutritional value.

Palm kernel oil is also known for it’s zero cholesterol. This is one of the most important health benefit. This makes it a perfect replacement for lard and butter in the cooking process. People with high cholesterol and heart disease can easily switch over to healthy palm oil without worry. Other health benefits includes:

Loaded with antioxidants: With a sufficient amount of vitamin E, rarely found tocotrienols and being loaded with anti-oxidants, palm oil provides amazing anti-aging benefits. It prevents the occurrence of wrinkles and fine lines. It is capable of providing protection against harmful UV rays and other toxins. Therefore, it is wise to include palm kernel oil in your daily diet. It will keep your skin healthy and youthful.

Rich in vitamin K: Vitamin K is one of the most important fat-soluble vitamins that the body requires. It boosts bone health and also acts as a blood coagulant. Palm kernel oil contains high amounts of the vitamin and hence, is recommended for daily use.

Contains vitamin A: Another important benefit of palm kernel oil is that it is loaded with vitamin A. This vitamin is required for proper vision. Vitamin A also prevents the occurrence of different eye disorders, like night blindness.

Long shelf life: Besides the comprehensive health benefits offered by palm kernel oil, there are also other benefits that can be useful for the food industry. The oil does not get oxidised under high cooking temperatures and during the course of storage. This makes it a better choice compared to vegetable oil. The oil can be used for commercial cooking, such as; french fries and potato chips.

Improved hair growth: Have you ever used palm kernel oil for hair? Palm kernel oil show amazing results on hair growth. It provides thorough conditioning, thickens hair and reduces hair fall by making it stronger. Used as a hot oil treatment, it provides a soothing effect along with the desired nourishment.

Provides naturally soft skin: Besides the amazing anti-aging benefits provided by the palm kernel oil, it also makes the skin naturally soft and glossy without it getting a greasy appearance. This is the reason the oil is a key ingredient in many soap bars and skin creams. It also provides relief to ragged cuticles and itchy skin.

Filled with nutrients: In addition to containing important fat-soluble vitamins, palm kernel oil also has high nutritional value. It has numerous nutrients that are essential for maintaining good health. The presence of palmitic acid, considered as a 16-carbon saturated fatty acid, makes it distinctive from other cooking oils.