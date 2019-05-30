Glory Ife

Although black pepper is a flowering vine indigenous to India, it has become universal seasoning.

There are varieties of black peppers. Some are more potent and flavour-rich than others. Experts generally advise against purchasing preground pepper because the grinding process reduces a significant amount of nutritional content.

Black pepper has many benefits:

Keep your food fresh: Black pepper contains antimicrobial compounds that keep food fresh. Many anthropologists believe that peppercorns were a part of early food-preservation techniques. You can use black pepper in combination with salt to cure and flavour a wide variety of meats.

Reduces inflammation: Add a little pepper to your snack to help combat a headache. Interestingly, the piperine found in black pepper is an anti-inflammatory substance. Researchers recently studied piperine’s effects on pain perception as well as its anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic effects.

The results indicated that piperine blocks the expression of a gene responsible for arthritis and also reduces pain perception and inflammation. Therefore, black pepper contains a natural painkiller.

Rich in vitamins and minerals: The nutritional content of black pepper is far more diverse than you might think. it contains a generous quantity of Vitamin A and is rich in vitamins C and K.

Enhances nutrient absorption: Piperine, the compound responsible for pepper’s taste, also aids the absorption of other nutrients. Several recent studies have shown that piperine actually increases the bioavailability and consequent effectiveness of certain other substances, including curcumin. Curcumin, which is found in turmeric, may reduce the severity of several major diseases in humans, including pancreatic cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and psoriasis.

Antioxidants galore: Black pepper is also an antioxidant haven. Various studies conducted over the last quarter century show that increased antioxidant consumption has a positive effect on certain health conditions. One six-year trial, during which participants regularly took an antioxidant vitamin mixture, revealed a reduction in age-related macular degeneration.