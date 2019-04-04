Doris Obinna

The body needs more than 40 different nutrients. No single food can supply them all. Therefore, balanced diet is it.

A high-fat lunch could be followed by a low-fat dinner. After a large meat portion at dinner, perhaps fish should be the next day’s choice? These tips could help you have a healthy lifestyle.

Diet with foods rich in carbohydrates: About half the calories in our diet should come from foods rich in carbohydrates, such as cereals, rice, pasta, potatoes, and bread. It is a good idea to include at least one of these at every meal. Wholegrain foods, like wholegrain bread, pasta, and cereals, will increase our fibre intake.

Replace saturated with unsaturated fat: Fats are important for good health and proper functioning of the body. However, too much of it can negatively affect our weight and cardiovascular health.

Enjoy plenty of fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are among the most important foods for giving us enough vitamins, minerals and fibre. We should try to eat at least five servings a day. For example, a glass of fresh fruit juice at breakfast, perhaps an apple and a piece of watermelon as snacks, and a good portion of different vegetables at each meal.

Reduce salt and sugar intake: A high salt intake can result in high blood pressure, and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Sugar provides sweetness and an attractive taste, but sugary foods and drinks are rich in energy, and are best enjoyed in moderation, as an occasional treat. We could use fruits instead; even to sweeten our foods and drinks.

Eat regularly, control the portion size: Eating a variety of foods, regularly, and in the right amounts is the best formula for a healthy diet. Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can lead to out-of-control hunger, often resulting in helpless overeating. Also, paying attention to portion size will help us not to consume too much calories, and will allow us to eat all the foods we enjoy, without having to eliminate any.

Drink plenty of fluids: Adults need to drink at least 1.5 litres of fluid a day! Or more if it’s very hot or they are physically active. Water is the best source, of course, and we can use tap or mineral water, sparkling or non-sparkling, plain or flavoured. Fruit juices, tea, soft drinks, milk and other drinks, can all be okay – from time to time.