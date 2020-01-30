The greatness of grapes is real! Although every type of produce has a place in your diet, snacking on green, red, or purple varieties can help you get the recommended 1½ to 2 cups of fruit you need each day, as recommended by federal guidelines. Right now, only 10 per cent of Americans eat enough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whether you’re looking for a low-calorie snack for weight loss or a water-filled food that can help your skin, here are some health benefits of eating-and drinking-grapes regularly.

Weight loss or management

Grapes are a low-calorie, fat-free food with a low glycemic index. These vine-growing goodies also contain compounds with antioxidant properties. One of them, resveratrol, is thought to trigger certain reactions that may improve energy metabolism.

Good source of vitamin K and vitamin C

The vitamin K in grapes and other produce supports healthy bones and tissues; while the antioxidant vitamin C promotes healing and helps your body absorb iron.

Anti-inflammatory food

Like other plant-based foods, the antioxidants in grapes may reduce cellular damage by protecting cell membranes. Eating about 1 to 2 cups of grapes per day can help shield your tissues by limiting the chemical reactions that trigger inflammation in your body.

Heart-healthy snack

When it comes to cardiovascular health, grapes are overachievers. Some compounds in grapes can help regulate blood pressure, reduce inflammation from oxidative stress, improve blood flow, and protect your vascular system.

Eating grapes can help your skin

Specific phytonutrients found in colorful fruits and veggies like grapes may shield skin cells from the effects of ultraviolet light radiation, according to some small studies. Also try eating more watermelon, kiwi, berries, nuts, olives, and fish for a more radiant glow.

Benefits the brain

Grape polyphenols may boost cognition and protect your noggin by maintaining vascular health and function. They may also play a role in signaling neurotransmitters and reducing your risk of harmful oxidation, both linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline as a part of a plant-based diet.

Lower your risk of diabetes

Resveratrol, one of immune-boosting antioxidants found in grapes, is specifically linked to improving blood sugar regulation by affecting carbohydrate metabolism.

Grape-flavoured products can contain lots of added sugar, which has the reverse effect! Make sure you’re eating grapes in their least-processed form (fresh or freeze-dried grapes or wine) to reap the benefits.