Chisom Ebih

Groundnut, also known as peanut, is good not just because it tastes nice. The nuts are extremely good for human health due to its rich content of protein, healthy fat oil as well as other nutrients.

Groundnut is a leguminous food crop that is full of nutrition. It adds value to human health and lifestyle, whether in a raw form, cooked, roasted or otherwise. Some of the science-based health benefits of boiled groundnut include:

Essential for heart and brain health: Groundnut contains fatty acids, which help to increase the high-density lipoprotein in the body known as the “good cholesterol.” The fatty acid it contains is monounsaturated, thereby improving the general health conditions of the heart and brain.

Repairs the body tissues: Just like other leguminous crops, groundnut is a very good source of protein, which helps to repair and build body tissues. It contains a good amount of phosphorus, which human body needs to make proteins necessary for the maintenance of bodily functions, growth and repairs of certain tissues and cells.

Good for pregnant women: You may also have or haven’t heard that groundnut is a good food choice for pregnant women. How right? Okay, peanut contains protein and folate; folic acid is an essential supplement required for every pregnant woman to avoid birth defect and to contribute in the proper development of the brain and spine.

Lower the risk of cancer: Groundnut is one of the food crops that have antioxidants in the form of polyphenol and resveratrol, which helps to protect the body from diseases such as cancer, heart-related disease etc.

Improves skin health: The vitamins contain in groundnut serves as an anti-ageing property as it gives the skin a new and better look by protecting it from skin conditions such as dryness, wrinkles and scaling.

Oxidative stress protection: Peanuts have quality content of important compounds, which are antioxidants rich and helps to protect the body from an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the human body, which is prone to negative effects.