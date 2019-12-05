Coconuts can be found in every part of Nigeria. It is an all-season fruit with exceptional nice taste. For those who have been neglecting it, it is interesting to know that coconuts have several nutritional contents that contribute to health improvement and development.

They have the content of vital nutrients based on evidence that has proven health-worthy on several kinds of researches. Aside from the benefits of coconut oil on the hair and skin, some of the other health benefits are:

It helps to regulate blood pressure

They are rich in fibre but contain no cholesterol which helps in regulating blood pressure.

Coconuts contain saturated fats that have been studied and considered healthy just like oil from other nuts, oily fishes and seeds.

These healthy fats play important roles in regulating body cholesterol by improving the high-density lipoprotein in the blood and drastically reducing the low-density lipoprotein.

Helps in oxygen circulation

The presence of iron in coconut helps in the transferring of oxygen within the body system; on the other hand, contains a good amount of potassium in the meat and water.

Iron is a very essential component of haemoglobin that transfers oxygen from the lungs to the red blood cells and then to the entire body in other to produce the energy required for the body.

Once the body lacks iron, it results in chronic loss of blood by which the blood which lacks some healthy red blood cells (anaemia)

Helps to improve metabolism

Coconuts are a good source of essential vitamin B-complex such as folates, riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, and pyridoxine which all help to convert food into fuel and as well replenish the body.

This chemical process in the human body which then turns these nutrients into energy is known as metabolism.

Coconut oil is also rich in medium chain triglycerides which are fatty acids that are known to enhance the metabolism of the human body.

Kills harmful bacteria

Coconuts provide an important saturated fat known as a lauric acid that is converted to monolaurin that acts as a bacteria killer that deals with a range of pathogens in the body.

Lauric acid is a saturated fatty acid that makes up about 50% of that fatty acid found in coconut oil. This oil is very important to the health of human once it is been digested; it forms monolaurin after digestion which acts actively just as its original form to terminate fungal and viral activities which are harmful to human health.

Rich in antioxidants

Coconut is rich in antioxidants which help to overcome the accumulation of gas in the alimentary canal, clean up toxins in the body and counter deterioration of free radicals in the body.

Vitamin C is an important antioxidant in coconut that helps to remove some damaging oxidizing agents which can cause certain damages to body cells and tissues.

Keeps the immune system healthy

Coconut fruits are quite beneficial to human health and safe for consumption for all ages because they contribute to keeping the immune system and nerves healthy. Coconuts have antiviral and antibacterial properties that help to fight against infectious pathogens that affect the immune system cells.

The meat contains important minerals such as potassium, sodium, vitamin B-6 and fibre which potassium and vitamin B-6 among them play the most vital role in boosting the immune system.