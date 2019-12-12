Groundnuts, also known as peanuts, are considered a very healthy snack. It is seen in all parts of the country round the year.

Interestingly, it’s also a natural man power food. It’s amazing to know that groundnut can actually increase your stamina in bed and make you last longer than you can imagine.

Although small in size it plays a vital nutritional role and contains amazing health benefits. They include:

Helps promote fertility (folate)

Peanuts contain a good amount of folate. Repeated studies have shown that women who had a daily intake of 400 micrograms of folic acid before and during early pregnancy reduced their risk of having a baby born with a serious neural tube defect by up to 70 per cent.

Helps fight depression (tryptophan)

Peanuts are good sources of tryptophan, an essential amino acid which is important for the production of serotonin, one of the key brain chemicals involved in mood regulation. When depression occurs, a decreased amount of serotonin may be released from the nerve cells in the brain. Tryptophan may raise serotonin’s antidepressant effects when there is an increased amount of serotonin in the blood.

Boosts memory power (vitamin B3)

Do you know what can be found in peanuts that gave them the “brain food” tag? This is due to their vitamin B3 or niacin content whose many health benefits include normal brain functioning and boosting memory power.

Aids in blood sugar regulation

(manganese)

One fourth cup of peanuts can supply the body with 35 per cent of the DV of manganese, a mineral which plays a role in fat and carbohydrate metabolism, calcium absorption, and blood sugar regulation.

Cancer protection

A form of phytosterol called beta-sitoserol (SIT) is found in high concentrations in some plant oils, seeds, and legumes including peanuts. Phytosterols not only protects against cardiovascular disease by interfering with the absorption of cholesterol, they also protect against cancer by inhibiting tumour growth.

Helps prevent gallstones

It may come as a surprise that peanuts can help prevent gallstones. But 20 years of studies have shown that eating 1 ounce of nuts, peanuts or peanut butter a week lowers the risk of developing gallstones by 25 per cent.

Helps lower cholesterol levels (copper)

The same nutrient which gives peanuts their memory enhancing power also helps lower and control cholesterol levels. Added to that is their copper contents which aids in reducing bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol levels.

Lowers risk of heart disease

Numerous studies have shown that regular nuts consumption is linked to reduced risk of heart disease. Peanuts are rich in heart-friendly monounsaturated fats and antioxidants such as oleic acid. So take a handful of peanuts and other nuts at least four times a week to reduce your risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease.

Lowers risk of weight gain

Eating nuts regularly is associated with a lowered risk of weight gain. Research has shown that people who eat nuts at least twice weekly are much less likely to gain weight than those who almost never eat them. Surprise!.

Promote weight loss

Studies have shown that it is very necessary to incorporate coconut in your diet when trying to lose some weight or balance the body weight due to the presence of healthy fat in coconut oil that works to reduce appetite.

Since losing some weight entails consuming fewer calories than you burn off from the body. Coconut fruits help to reduce the body mass index (BMI) by reducing the amount of calories intake.

Healthy fat contained in coconut oil helps to change the composition of starch in certain foods to reduce the calories and also make one feel less hungry.

Keeps the skin glowing

Coconut has an important oil content used as natural beauty products because of its dermatologic effects on the skin.

This oil acts as a natural moisturizer to the skin because it contains strong antibacterial and antifungal properties that prevent the skin from infections and radiation effects.

Coconut oil contains vitamin E and is used as a face cleanser naturally or as additives because it helps to moisturize the body, prevent wrinkles, and remove impurities on the skin.

Fastens hair growth

Coconut has also great effects on the hair which are derived from its oil content.

It helps to eliminate overproduction of sebum on the hair which can cause dandruff; smoothen the hair scalps and makes the hair to grow longer without breakage.