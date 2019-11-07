Doris Obinna

Pumpkin is a type of winter squash that belongs to the cucurbitaceae family. It’s native to North America and particularly popular around Thanksgiving and Halloween.

In the US, pumpkin typically refers to cucurbita pepo, an orange type of winter squash. In other regions, such as Australia, pumpkin may refer to any type of winter squash. While commonly viewed as a vegetable, pumpkin is scientifically a fruit, as it contains seeds. It’s nutritionally more similar to vegetables than fruits. Beyond its delicious taste, pumpkin is nutritious and linked to many health benefits that includes:

Reduce your risk of chronic diseases: Free radicals are molecules produced by your body’s metabolic process. Though highly unstable, they have useful roles, such as destroying harmful bacteria. However, excessive free radicals in your body create a state called oxidative stress, which has been linked to chronic illnesses, including heart disease and cancer.

Packs with vitamins that boost immunity: Pumpkin is loaded with nutrients that can boost your immune system. For one, it’s high in beta-carotene, which your body turns into vitamin A.

Studies show that vitamin A can strengthen your immune system and help fight infections. Conversely, people with a vitamin A deficiency can have a weaker immune system.

Vitamin A, lutein and zeaxanthin to protect your eyesight: It’s quite common for eyesight to diminish with age. Fortunately, eating the right nutrients can lower your risk of sight loss. Pumpkin is plentiful in nutrients that have been linked to strong eyesight as your body ages.

For instance, its beta-carotene content provides your body with necessary vitamin A.

Promote weight loss: Pumpkin is considered a nutrient-dense food and that means it’s incredibly low in calories despite being packed with nutrients. In fact, pumpkin clocks in at under 50 calories per cup (245 grams) and consists of about 94 per cent of water.

Lower risk of cancer: Cancer is a serious illness in which cells grow abnormally. Cancer cells produce free radicals to help them multiply rapidly. Pumpkin is high in carotenoids, which are compounds that can function as antioxidants. This allows them to neutralize free radicals, which may protect against certain cancers.

Contain potassium, vitamin C and fiber: Pumpkin contains a variety of nutrients that can improve your heart health. It’s high in potassium vitamin C and fiber, which have been linked to heart benefits. For instance, studies have shown that people with higher potassium intakes appear to have lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of strokes two risk factors for heart disease.

Has compound that promotes healthy skin: Pumpkins are loaded with nutrients that are great for your skin. For one, it’s high in carotenoids like beta-carotene, which your body turns into vitamin A. In fact, one cup (245 grams) of cooked pumpkin packs 245 per cent of the RDI for vitamin A.