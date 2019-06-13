Glory Ife

Sugarcane juice, extracted from the cane, is nutritious and refreshing. It contains about 15 per cent natural sugar and is rich in organic salts and vitamins.

Some of its benefits include:

An instant kick of energy: The reason sugarcane is a popular drink during summers is that it gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugarcane juice is a good source of glucose, which, as we know, helps to re-hydrate the human body and gives it a boost of energy. So instead of your artificial energy drink, the next time you feel fatigued or dehydrated, consider drinking a glass of cane juice.

Good for diabetic: Even though cane juice tastes very sweet and has high sugar content, it is good for diabetic patients. It contains natural sugar, which has a low glycemic index that prevents a steep rise in blood glucose levels in diabetics, so it can act as a substitute for aerated drinks for them. However, people with Type-2 diabetes should consume it in moderation and after consultation with their doctors.

Contain alkaline: Sugarcane juice is considered an alkaline forming food because of the high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and manganese in it. Diseases like cancer cannot survive in an alkaline environment and that’s why studies show that it is effective in fighting cancer, especially prostate and breast cancer.

Boosts protein: As sugarcane juice boosts protein levels in the body, it helps in maintaining the health of the kidney. Taken in a diluted form, with lime juice and coconut water, sugarcane juice helps in reducing the burning sensation, which is commonly associated with urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, kidney stones and prostatitis.

Help fight infections: The antioxidants in sugarcane juice help to fight infections and boost the immune system of the body. It also protects the liver against infections and helps in keeping the bilirubin levels in control.

Aid digestion: Sugarcane juice also acts a good digestive aid due to the presence of potassium. It helps in keeping the digestive system in good shape, prevents stomach infections and is considered to be particularly useful in treating the problem of constipation.