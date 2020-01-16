Doris Obinna

African locust beans is the popular name to many people around the world, it belongs to the plant family Mimosaceae of the Leguminosae, it is often called “Neatehtu” among the Wollof tribe in Gambia and Senegal, “Dawa- Dawa” by the Hausa, “Ogiri” by the Igbos, and “Iru” by the Yorubas of Nigeria.

African locust beans have been used as a seasoning and adding flavour in cooking soups and stews. It is boiled and fermented through a process that requires continues boiling until is ready for fermentation.

African locust bean has been put on research and tested on rats to find the impacts and it is shown that it can control blood pressure because it helps in reducing arterial blood pressure when you eat the right quantity. It is also a good substitute to spicy or seasoning cubes and contains tannin and astringents substances found in many plants. It also has the following health benefits:

Good vision: Due to the natural ingredients and nutrients found in African locust bean, therefore, consuming it will help to have a better vision especially people with eye issues like cataract, minus eyes and myopia.

It can treat stroke: Stroke is when the blood supply to the brain is suddenly interrupted which is fatal. Research shows that consuming a good amount of African locust bean will definitely help you against such sickness.

Reduce cholesterol: Cholesterol which can cause some blockage within the blood vessels can lead to heart issues. Eating locust beans can help your body control the amount of cholesterol found in our bodies.

Treat diarrhoea: Because of the amount of tannin found in African locust bean, it will heal diarrhea, which is a gastrointestinal disorder with the symptoms of frequent watery bowel movements. Consuming African locust beans will help you relive diarrhea.

Treat hypertension: Hypertension also referred to as high blood pressure occurs when is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently increasing above the normal level. Therefore consuming a good amount will help people with hypertension.

Helps control blood sugar level: The human body requires sugar to produce enough energy but it should be stable otherwise if unstable of high will cause diabetes.

Therefore consuming African locust bean will help you control blood sugar level.

Improve digestion: Eating a good amount of African locust beans can improve digestion. Good digestion will give you a healthy body as the excretion process in the body will be facilitated which will prevent constipation.