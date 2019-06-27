Chisom Ebih

Grapes have been cultivated for thousands of years and have been revered by several ancient civilisations for their use in winemaking. There are many types of grapes, including green, red, black, yellow and pink. They grow in clusters and come in seeded and seedless varieties.

Grapes are grown in temperate climates across the world, including Southern Europe, Africa, Australia as well as North and South America. Grapes offer a wealth of health benefits due to their high nutrient and antioxidant contents.

Grapes help with weight management: Among many nutrients found in grapes, these vine-growing goodies contain compounds with antioxidant properties called flavonoids. A 2016 study linked diets high in flavonoids with weight maintenance. Plus, one cup of grapes has about 100 calories, making them great for a high-volume, nutrient-dense snack of which you can eat more for a lower calorie cost.

Anti-inflammatory food: Like other plant-based foods, the antioxidants in grapes may reduce cellular damage by protecting cell membranes. Eating about 1 to 2 cups of grapes per day can help shield your tissues by limiting the chemical reactions that trigger inflammation in your body.

A heart-healthy snack: When it comes to cardiovascular health, grapes are overachievers. Some compounds in grapes can help regulate blood pressure, reduce inflammation from oxidative stress, improve blood flow, and protect your vascular system.

Your brain may benefit from grapes: Grape polyphenols may boost cognition and protect your noggin by maintaining vascular health and function. They may also play a role in signaling neurotransmitters and reducing your risk of harmful oxidation, both linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline as a part of a plant-based diet.

Help protect your skin: Specific phytonutrients found in colourful fruits and veggies like grapes may shield skin cells from the effects of ultraviolet light radiation

Lower your risk of diabetes: Resveratrol, one of immune-boosting antioxidants found in grapes, is specifically linked to improving blood sugar regulation by affecting carbohydrate metabolism.

Reduce risk of some cancers: The benefits of veggies and fruit make them no-brainers when it comes to choosing meals and snacks. High-antioxidant foods like grapes are linked to a lower risk of some cancers by protecting cellular DNA, reducing oxidative stress, and limiting reactions that initiate tumor growth and development.