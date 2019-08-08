Glory Ife

Garden egg is an eggplants and a good source of dietary fibre, mineral and vitamins, such as Vitamin B1, potassium, folate, manganese, magnesium, copper, Vitamin B6, niacin and other various secrete nutrients.

Health professionals have suggested that eggplants should be eaten in moderate quantity on daily basis because of the numerous medicinal and health values found in the fruit, which is important in overall health development.

One good thing about it is that it is a fruit consumed by all ages because it contains all useful properties that aid general health promotion.

Garden egg also has the following health benefits:Promote weight loss: Eating of eggplants, especially the greenish type, is beneficial in weight reduction because they contain low carbohydrates and calories essential for weight management. Overweight individuals who want to lose weight or those who wish to retain their normal body weight can add garden egg to their diet as well.

Rich in Vitamin B: Garden egg is a natural source of Vitamins B that helps the body in proper use of fat and protein. It also contributes to the nervous system positively. It helps in brain development and in making sure that the immune and nervous system works properly.

Promote healthy bone: Consuming eggplant regularly is highly beneficial in preventing the risk of bone degradation and osteoporosis. It also contains some amount of iron and calcium, which aids in reducing the chance of osteoporosis, thereby keeping your bones strong and healthy.

Helps in digestion: Garden eggs are fibrous fruits that help in proper food digestions and controlling of bowel movement. Due to this fibre content in the fruit, they reduce constipation and improve digestion. Garden eggs are believed to be one of the greatest sources of dietary fibre, which is an essential element in any balanced diet.

Good for pregnant women: These fruits are packed with minerals, vitamins and other nutritional properties needed during pregnancy. The properties in garden egg help both pregnant women and unborn children for healthy situational conditions.

Prevent diabetes: Garden eggs as source of soluble fibre and carbohydrates can help in the control and prevention of diabetes. Foods rich in fibre and carbohydrate help in the regulation of blood sugar levels and glucose absorption.