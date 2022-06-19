By Christy Anyanwu

Hair is the crowning beauty of a woman and that is the simple logic behind women who go extra miles to buy products that enhance the beauty and texture of their hair.

Aside the products, there are simple tricks that play out to give you that vibrant shiny hair as long as you keep to the rules.

#1: Do not wash your hair everyday.

#2: Massage your scalp when washing your hair.

#3: Cut off every inch of damaged hair

#4: Concentrate shampoo on your roots, and conditioner on the ends.

#5: Rinse your hair with cold water

#6: Use a clarifier once a week to remove products buildup.

