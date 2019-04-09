However, there may be some valuable skills lost when cash gets nixed, says Beverly Harzog, a credit card expert and consumer finance analyst for US News & World Report, even if she agrees that the general idea of teaching kids financial literacy is a good thing. “The problem with credit cards is that it gives the consumer a feeling that they aren’t spending money. You lose the psychological connection with your finances. So, handling actual money while you’re young helps develop that connection,” she says.

The Step card is in its early stages, with plans to launch this spring – there’s a waiting list of interested applicants – so time will tell if some clever cardholders find ways to game the cate- gory-spending system.