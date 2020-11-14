Vivian Onyebukwa
Whatever style of white bag you wear, be it a beaded design, sleek clutch or shoulder bag, it will make an elegant addition to your attire, be it casual or party outing. However, it needs extra care to keep a white bag shin- ing at all times. It gets dirty faster than darker colours and it needs attention when it comes to cleaning. Be careful where you store your white handbag.
Don’t let it come in contact with dust, food particles and other source of stain. When not in use, store in dust- free areas. Keep the han- dles clean. Don’t neglect the interior. Stain can be treated with diluted mild soap, white shoe polish, baby powder, or professional cleaning products depending on the type of stain.
