Christian Agadibe

An increasing number of women travel alone across the world now than a few decades ago despite the fact that not all countries are very accommodating to solo women travellers.

The imperative for women to prepare adequately and ahead for such trips was emphasised in a statement by Ms Gugulethu Yalo, Human Resources specialist, Africa Region, VFS Global, a leading visa outsourcing and technology services consultancy.

VFS Global share destination guidance information for women travelling on business about the geopolitical situation or cultural sensitivity of their destination or whom to contact in case of an emergency.

“When it comes to women travelling alone, safety and security elements have become important aspects being addressed now more than ever,” Yalo said.

She highlights this viewpoint with the increasing number of hotels and hostels that are now offering female-focused options such as women-only sections or floors.

“For added security, these women-only floors would only grant access to the women guests staying on those particular floors via security key cards. Some hotels have taken the trend a step further and have all-women staff on these floors,” she explained.

Canvassing the need for solo travel women to prioritise their safety, Yalo said: “Make the best use of technology; thanks to digitisation and internet penetration, your phone can help you stay connected as well as utilise the option to access practical Apps that will be extremely useful during your trip and help you be prepared.”

She added: “Share your itinerary and stay in touch. It is essential that you share your itinerary, along with your flight numbers and accommodation, with someone you trust beforehand. Always keep them updated of any changed plans including passing on your travel details if using ride-sharing applications as many of them offer this option now.”

Other tips she shared included the need for travellers to blend with their host community.

“Every country has different cultural norms and traditions, and as a visitor, it is usually in your best interest to respect these,” she said.

In this regard, learning key phrases of the local language could aid communication especially with the help of smart devices with translation Apps.

For those travelling to areas with potential risks, “it may be worth organising a tour group or teaming up with other travellers,” she counselled and further recommended that they consult e-books and online travel guides that detail how safe a city is, as well as blogs and credible accounts of other travellers who may have already been to these locations and written about their experiences.

According to her, it is important to remain vigilant and avoid putting oneself in potentially dangerous situations. “Meeting new people abroad is great, but be cautious of who you take advice from and be cognizant of the details that you share,” she warned.

“Similarly, while enjoying the nightlife, try to avoid taking drinks from strangers and keep an eye on your belongings when you’re out.”

She called for greater attention to reviews on travel destinations with regard to women safety. She equally urged them to seek support from the local women or other solo-women travellers whom they meet during their trip.

Referring to a 2018 survey indicating that over eighty percent of women encountered one or more safety concerns or incidents while travelling for business or during their personal time after work, Yalo noted that such events affect their productivity and business outcomes or goals.

“No woman should avoid travelling based on concerns for their safety, but at the same time, it is important to stay cautious. At the end of the day, trust your instincts and rather be safe than sorry,” Yalo advised.