Maduka Nweke

Transfer of mortgages seem to be a precise remedy for people who are capable of sustaining their mortgage. But because most people would like to access the loan facility, they will first not check the risk vulnerabilities. They will just go on and start what they will not finish. They will not consider whether the facility is transferable and fail to ask relevant questions.

Although, rule seems not possible, there are ways you can transfer a mortgage, and why you might want to consider it, following some exceptional cases. Most loans aren’t transferable, and the reason for this is that they have a “due on sale” clause. That means, when the property is sold, the entirety of the loan comes due. But some loans are created without due on sale clauses, and so they can be transferred from seller to buyer. These are known as “assumable loans according to experts. There are three main types of assumable loans. There are some of these mortgage loans that are alien to Nigeria and Nigerians. VA loans are designed to be assumable because service members move frequently for their careers. Loans closed before March 1988 can be transferred freely, with no additional approval from the lender; however, given that those loans are now nearly 30 years old, there aren’t too many left around. Loans closed after that date must have the transfer approved by the lender, which means that the person on the receiving end of the transfer has to meet certain income and credit standards to qualify.

FHA loans can also be designed to be transferable without lender approval. The loan must have closed before December 1989 which also means not many are still around. Otherwise, the lender must approve the new borrower. USDA loans can also be transferred, but lender approval is required, and the recipient must not exceed certain income requirements. But besides all these, there are many reasons you should make a mortgage transfer. With today’s low interest rates, there is less incentive to want to take over someone else’s mortgage. However, when rates rise, this option looks more attractive.