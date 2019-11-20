Sunday, November 17 was an engaging day at the Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State. Students, staff and others congregated in the school for the 2019 edition of its annual Speech and Prize Giving Day. The theme of the event was ‘Redefining Success.’

It was also a gathering of various experts and captains of industry who tutored the pupils, parents and staff on how to embrace success and maximise their potentialities.

In attendance was Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Chief (Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Mr. Rotimi Ashley-Dejo who is Founder/CEO, Girafit.com, Mr. Dotun Suleiman, Mr. Niyi Yusuf and many others.

In her opening remarks, principal of the school, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamiloa, while welcoming the guests, stated that true success comes from hard work and dedication

She said the event also afforded the school the opportunity to reward dedicated teachers and students that have distinguished themselves and broken standing records in academics, sports and other areas.

She spoke further: “True success is what comes from hard work. There is no such thing as overnight success. There is a common misconception which equates success with a mere improvement on a previous record. While we concede to the fact that improvement will be part of success, we contend that it does not define it.

“Our understanding is that success involves setting a goal, and taking the right steps towards accomplishing it, with later life focus and undeterred success and determination. It is a combination of those steps.

“And like we say to our students regularly, you are never going to be able to score a goal until you take a shot. You cannot sit on the sideline and suddenly begin to score goals. You have to take that shot, and that is what success is about.”

Deputy governor of Ogun State and guest of honour Mrs. Salako-Oyedele noted: “Today is another opportunity to reward children that are doing well, and in this school, I am particularly glad at the academic achievements and achievements in other sectors such as sports, drama, arts, and most importantly the ‘Principal’s Award’ which is for the most improved student, because this sort of create the total child.

“Education is something that is very important to the government of Ogun State, and to this effect, the governor, Dapo Abiodun is doing a lot of work.”

Chairman of the school board, Mr. Niyi Yusuf said the occasion was to “celebrate and recognize the performances of outstanding students and staff in terms of academics, behaviour, sports, clubs and associations. And the point we are trying to make with the theme is that, excellence is in all students; we only need to find it.”

Speaking on the topic, ‘Not too early to start,’ Deji-Ashley said everyone must start aspiring to be successful right from a tender age. He informed the gathering that individuals like Thomas Jefferson, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Copeland, and Ben Carson all became achievers and inventors, between the ages of eight and 15.

Deji-Ashley counselled: “Nobody sees you when you decide to be successful until you attain success. This tells you that success goes beyond that decision. The decision is just the beginning. And the first key to success is to discover what you are good at, and try your best at it. Our lives are a series of successes and failures. But if you don’t try something, you can never know if you can attain success in it or otherwise.”

He insisted that poor academic performance was never caused by students’ participation in extracurricular activities.

‘On the contrary, research has shown that students who engage in extracurricular activities are also the high flyers academically.

“However, the parents’ job is to help them manage their time effectively and not to stop them from extracurricular activities. And parents should stop deciding career choices for their children. Your job is to guide them in choosing what they are best at. That way, they can glow and succeed,” he said.

The school honoured teaches as well as junior and senior students adjudged to have performed excellently in their academic pursuits, including those that got the school accolades at national and international events.

A Year 12 female student, Fayobomi Olusola-Falodun, was announced as winner of the ‘Principal Special Award’ for her outstanding commitments to the school and to her fellow students.

The event was equally agog when Mr. Solomon Owolabi was announced as winner of the ‘Corona Secondary School Best Teacher of the 2018/2019 Session Award.’ He also won the ‘Most Dedicated Teaching Staff Award.’

Fayobomi, in a chat, said she never expected the recognition by the principal. “I didn’t see this coming,” she confessed. “I am just doing what I am supposed to be doing, without even noticing that I was being observed. I am very excited and I want to appreciate the students, staff and everyone at Corona for making this possible. I don’t think I deserve this better than other students who also do some of the things I do, but I must appreciate the principal for counting me worthy.”

The principal said the school recorded significant successes, including the ACCA Foundation Level passed by 10 of the students. “Two students scored 1550 out of the attainable 1,600, making it the second highest SAT score in the world while many students also scored above 300 in the last UTME with an average score of 272.

“In competitions within the country, we just received a plague from the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN). We won the US Consulate History competition for the ‘Worlds Women History Month’ and the ‘National History Competition for Nigeria.’

The school also recognised the three best students from Year 7 to Year 11 for their academic accomplishments. In Year 7, Oluwamurewa Fadare, Chisom Ike and Samuel Marquis were the top three, while Oyindoubra Akika, Ogechukwu Alloh and Imam Ibrahim Imam emerged the best three in Year 8. Year 10 had Tamaramiebi Akika, Jay Esemudje and Zara Okoli as the best three students, while Year 11 saw Olumosope Kayode, Gbenuola Olaiya and Ifeoma Osakwe emerging the best students.

Gbenuola Olaiya, the school’s head boy, said he was particularly excited at the recognition of teachers by the school authorities. His words: “They do a lot to ensure that we are at our best, and they hardly get the glory. We do. Hence I am grateful to them and glad that the management also recognised their efforts.”