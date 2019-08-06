If your portfolio is too large for you to handle on your own, it may be time to call in a professional. Wealth managers work with their clients to identify financial goals and map out a plan for achieving them that’s built around choosing solid investments that’ll grow over time. If you’re ready to build serious wealth, here are some tips to help you choose the right wealth management firm.

Get a feel for their ideal client

In general, wealth management firms cater to investors who have a sizable asset base but they don’t all take the same approach. Some wealth managers may prefer to work with low level clients while others might exclusively target millionaires. Asking a wealth manager about the kinds of clients the company works with can give you a sense of where their expertise lies and whether that coincides with what you’re looking for. Some wealth managers

Compare what they’re selling

If you’re on the hunt for a wealth manager, you may already have a clear idea of what you need them to help you with. If that’s not the case, it’s important to consider what kinds of products and services different firms offer. Does your wealth manager only offer investing advice or does the firm also assist with things like taxes or estate planning? Some firms may specialize in certain types of investments or strategies. For instance, some investment management firms focus exclusively on real estate investments.

It’s also a good idea to pay close attention to the firm’s overall investment strategy to make sure it aligns with your goals. If you’re considering several different firms and they’re all offering the same cookie-cutter portfolio options, that’s a sign that you may need to look elsewhere.

Check out the pricing

Wealth managers can help you increase your wealth but they don’t work for free. There are two basic ways that wealth managers get paid: by charging commissions on the products they sell or assigning fees to specific services. If you’re not interested in being bombarded by a sales pitch every time you meet with your wealth manager, a fee-only advisor may be your best bet.

When it comes to cost, the most important thing to consider is the amount of value you’ll get for what you pay. If you’re spending a large percentage of your earnings on fees, it’s a good idea to be sure that your portfolio’s performance is worth the added expense.

Ask about their availability

While you probably don’t need to speak to your wealth manager on a daily basis, you might need to be in touch with them regularly. Asking how often they meet with their clients and how they prefer to communicate is important to ensure that you’re both on the same page. If you have concerns about a particular investment or a question about a fee, you don’t want to be left in the dark.

Look at their track record

Wealth management firms can have millions or even billions of dollars in assets under management, but that alone isn’t an indicator of how well they serve their clients. If you’ve zeroed in on a handful of firms, consider their past history. For instance, has the firm received any special recognition or awards? Can you find positive reviews through the Better Business Bureau or another consumer site?

Digging into a firm’s background may take a little time but it can be worth the time and extra effort if you’re on a mission to build wealth in your 20s and 30s or before you reach retirement age.

The Bottom Line

Working with a wealth manager is all about forming a relationship with someone who has a fiduciary duty to you and cares about your money as much as you do. Choosing the wrong person for the job has the potential to be disastrous, not only for you but for the next generation if you’re planning to pass wealth on to your heirs.

