Feeling bloated is that too-full feeling you get in the belly after you eat a bit too much. It might also be caused by the type of food you ate, how fast you ate it, or if the food contained too much salt, fat, or sugar that causes gas, constipation or water retention.

Everyone experiences gas and bloating at some time in their lives. Because each person’s digestive tract processes foods differently, it may be hard to pin-point the exact cause of your symptoms.

Some of the causes may be everyday things that can be reduced or eliminated from your life, thus reducing the symptoms you experience from gas.

However, if your gas and bloating persists, gets in the way of your everyday routine, or becomes painful, you should see a gastroenterologist.

He or she will then be able to rule out the major-medical conditions as certain medical conditions like celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, or ulcerative colitis might also cause bloating. They will also find a treatment regimen to keep you relatively gas and bloating-free.

Here are some causes of bloating in men and women:

Gassy foods

Beans are a great source of fiber and protein. They also have a substance called raffinose that bacteria need to break down. That can produce gas and lead to bloat. It’s not bad for you, and how gassy you get varies from person to person and by types of beans. Broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts also have raffinose. Your body will likely adjust.

Not knowing the FODMAPs

These are a group of carbohydrates that are hard to digest for some people. They can cause bloating from gas and fluid buildup. FODMAPs include lactose in dairy, fructose in fruit and honey, and many others. Keep notes on how your body handles different foods. Share that info with your doctor to help figure out whether FODMAPs might be to blame, so you know if you need to drop them from your diet.

Eating too fast

The faster you eat; the more air you swallow. Your stomach can swell when it traps the air, which sometimes passes on to your intestines. Plus, you down more food when you eat quickly. That’s in part because it can take as much as 30 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain that you are full. You might overdo it before your brain gets the message and that can also make you feel bloated.

How to prevent bloating

Put boundaries on bubble

Limit fizzy drinks. The gas that you swallow when you drink soda and other bubbly drinks such as beer and champagne can fill up your digestive system. You burp some of it away, and some remains and moves through your digestive system until it passes out the other end. That’s why it’s called passing gas.

Be carbohydrate smart

Your body taps into this fuel more quickly than protein or fat, which take longer to digest. After your body uses the carbohydrates it needs for energy, it stores the rest: first as glycogen, which makes your body retain water, and then in fat cells. Both can make you feel bloated. It can help to avoid simple carbohydrates, like white bread and pastries, in favor of complex carbohydrates like whole grains and vegetables that take longer to digest.

Eat just enough

Your stomach is only about the size of a fist. Food compacts somewhat through the digestive process, but if you eat too much, it starts to stretch out your stomach, and that can make you feel bloated. Plus, too much food makes it more likely that you will overdo the salt, carbohydrates, fat, and calories, all of which can also make you feel bloated.

Limit salt intake

Your body needs salt to work, but many people get more than they need. Eating too much salt prompts your body to retain more water, which can make you feel bloated. It can also cause kidney problems and high blood pressure. You may get more salt in your diet than you realize from processed and fast foods. So check food labels for salt or sodium levels and remember: Just because you don’t taste it, it doesn’t mean it’s not there.

Constipation may happen

When you get stopped up, you can feel bloated. Mostly, it happens when you need water, fiber, or exercise. But diet changes, illness, or stress also can do it. It usually passes, but exercise, water, and over-the-counter medications can also help you feel better.

You need to see your doctor if you are losing weight and don’t know why, and if it lasts more than a week or two, or you have dizziness, belly pain, or blood in your stool. These could be signs of something more serious health wise.

Check your weight

Have you gained 15 or more kilogrammes in the last year? That’s often the case for people who say they feel bloated. It could be because that weight often goes on around the belly, which leaves less room for your stomach to stretch. You and your doctor may be able to build a well-balanced diet and exercise programme that helps you lose weight and feel less bloated.

Trim fat calories

Your body takes quite a while to digest fat. That means it can stick around in your stomach for a while and leave you feeling bloated. Plus, it’s the most calorie-dense food that you can eat. Those calories can add up quickly and cause you to gain weight, which could also make you feel bloated. It might help to limit fat calories with lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables.

Manage medical conditions

Your doctor can help you figure out if gut conditions like irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, infection, or others may cause bloating.

Treatment may include changes in diet, sleep, and exercise habits, along with medication. The more closely you follow your doctor’s suggestions, the more likely you are to ease your bloating. Tell your doctor if your bloating is severe or comes back.