The Executive Director, (Business, Operations, IT & Corporate Services) and Executive Compliance Officer, Titan Trust Bank, Mrs. Adaeze Udensi, has bagged a Doctorate in Credit Management from the University of Panama, Panama.

A consummate banking professional, Mrs. Udensi has also successfully completed several Executive Management Programs in Wharton Business School, Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School, and European Institute of Business Administration, (INSEAD).

With over 23 years of banking experience across Retail, Commercial, Public Sector, e-Business, Private Wealth Management, Credit & Marketing and Business Development, Udensi has a deep attestable knowledge of the business market and financial services industry with unrivaled accomplishments attached to the positions she managed. She served in different capacities at Zenith Bank where she oversaw the growth of its Oil & Gas, Public Sector, Commercial and Retail Businesses taking it to the second largest portfolio in the bank before leaving as a General Manager in 2014.