Titi Jeje’s film academy, Hills Media, is set to change the narrative in the Nigerian film industry.

According to the actor, writer and filmmaker, Nollywood is facing a myriad of challenges, including issues of professionalism, poor storylines, sub-standard production, distribution and poor projection of the Nigerian image, hence the need for a quality film academy.

Titi noted that the academy whose objective is to build outstanding film professionals was borne out of his love to educate film enthusiasts who would stand tall in the industry.

Speaking on the affordability of Hills Media Film Academy, Titi pointed out that unlike others, it would be quite affordable. “In our academy, you get more value for your money. Our commitment is to impact lives. One of the qualities that stand out our graduates and trainees is the fact that they’ll be trained by the A-lists in the industry, which means the knowledge they get is directly from the source. Also, they’ll become not just graduates, but team members.”

