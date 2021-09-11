Screen diva, Titilola Ajayi has advised ladies to be wary of falling for every man that makes advances at them.

“Not every ‘I love you’ is real. You cannot jump on every advance from guys. It may be fake,” she said. “Once you are not single, don’t encourage a guy who toasts you. Giving attention to men when you are in a committed relationship is disrespectful to the man you are in a relationship with. Don’t smell something you know you won’t eat”.

Ajayi, who doubles as a movie producer, averred that favoritism in families inspired her movie, Titilola.

According to the graduate of Mass Communications from Ajayi Crowther University, the bane of favouritism in families inspired her new movie. “Favoritism in homes is not good because you don’t know the child that will be there for you when the chips are down. Parents need to treat their children equally. Favoritism creates enmity between siblings. It breaks the unity and oneness in a family. Imagine a situation whereby the father likes a certain child and the mother also prefers another child. My movie is going to help families understand that favoritism in the home is not good. Parents should learn to love their children equally.”

