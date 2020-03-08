An equal world is an enabled world. So, let’s build a gender equal world. Equality is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue. Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive.

A gender equal world can be healthier, wealthier and more harmonious.

The race is on for the gender equal boardroom, a gender equal government, gender equal media coverage, gender equal workplaces, gender equal sports coverage, more gender equality in health and wealth .

Our individual actions, conversations, behaviors and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society. Collectively, we can make change happen. Collectively, we can each help to create a gender equal world.

Collective action and shared responsibility for driving a gender equal world is key.

Women’s equality can’t wait. It’s going to take everyone to think and be inclusive. When women engage in behaviors reserved for men, existing beliefs are questioned. Especially when borne of necessity than of desire to prove.

Therefore, Fearlessness to engage in activities subject to gender assessment must become the norm.

As women do what only men would do, it will remove the honoraris causa from gender equality narratives and earn the emeritus status that women deserve as equals to men.

When the reality of equality challenges restrictive norms and even self doubt, It is hoped our societies can then transcend gender equality debates to identity matching and identity differentiation narratives

We can all choose to be Each for Equal.