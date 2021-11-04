The Chairman of Ndi-Ndu Ndigbo na Uzo Ije (Association of Igbo Leaders in Diaspora), High Chief Aloy Obi has criticized the title of Eze Ndigbo(Igbo kings) outside Igbo land.

Speaking at the coronation of Chief Michael Uba as the Onye –Ndu Ndigbo (Igbo leader) in Ogun State, Chief Obi who is the first to be crowned the Onye-Ndu Ndigbo of Ibadan land in particular and Oyo state in general, in an occasion that was attended by the traditional rulers in south east geo-political zone, described Igbo kings outside Igbo land as an affront on the customs and traditions of their host communities, since there cannot be two kings in a kingdom.

According to him, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which is the apex socio-cultural organization for the Igbos have frowned at the title of Eze Ndigbo outside Igbo land.

He said that when he was crowned the Onye-Ndu Ndigbo of Oyo State, some years back, there were appeals by those answering Eze Ndigbo outside Igbo land for him to join them, but he refused, because he cannot go against the decision of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization as well as South East Council of traditional rulers.

High Chief Obi poured encomium on Chief Michael Uba for abiding by the decision of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by answering the title of Onye-Ndu (Igbo leader), rather than Eze Ndigbo (Igbo king).

He described Uba as a humble, generous and hardworking young man who have impacted positively on the lives of people.

His words, “Today, history is being made in Ogun State with the crowning of Chief Michael Uba as the Onye Ndu Ndi-Igbo of Ogun State. When I was crowned the Onye Ndu Ndigbo of Oyo State about 12 years ago, Some of those who are going by the title of Eze Ndigbo outside Igbo land came to me to join them, but I refused, knowing that it is not right. I cannot answer Eze Ndigbo in Oyo State and go home to answer chief. That is living a double life. The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo under Chief Nnia Nwodo commended my position and I know that a lot of Igbos are deciding to be doing the right thing. For me I cannot depart from the instruction of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers as well as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which is the apex Igbo soc-cultural organization.

High Chief Aloy also used the forum to congratulate the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe on his appointment as the chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers

In his contribution, The Secretary of the association and also the Onye-Ndu Ndigbo of Osun state, Chief Iheonunekwu George said that Ndi-Ndu Ndigbo Na-Uzo Ije has come to right the wrongs of the past.

According to him, the title of Eze Ndigbo outside Igbo land is causing trouble with Igbos and their host communities.

He said that with the title of Ndi-Ndu Ndigbo, there is going to be harmonious relationship between Ndigbo and their host communities anywhere they are in the world.

Speaking after his coronation, Chief Uba expressed his gratitude for been found worthy for the position.

He promised to use it in the service of God and humanity.

According to him, though he has been trying his best for the Igbos living in Ogun State, the honour which has been bestowed on him have energized him to do more.

They used the occasion to pay courtesy visit to the Palace of His Royal Highness, Oba Alayeluwa Timothy Akinsanya,the Ewusi of Makun,Sagamu.

The occasion was graced by Ndi-Ndu Ndigbo from different states in the southwest.

