For the soft-spoken, eloquent and velvet prolific entertainer, Tito Da. Fire, he has a clear and unambiguous mission when it comes to plying his trade: to make music that transcends generations. That he has been doing since he debuted on the Nigerian music scene. But on Friday 23 September, the versatile singer, composer, and lyricist introduced a new generation to his world of Global music with a touch of Afrobeats, alternative, reggae and juju fusions through his intimate song-writing ability in his third album titled, “OSG” (On The Shoulders Of Giants).

Tito Da.Fire, who is known for his dexterity, drew from his classically trained background to create a captivating symphony for all ages. In this beautifully recorded 12-track album released on Friday, he shares the stories behind each song to the global audience. In the track-by-track explanation, the talented artist takes his fans and listeners deep into his latest record with a concentrated breakdown of every song. According to him, the Album tells his compelling story of NIGHALI (Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia) through Music.

Importantly, the album, he said, reminds us of the fact that while we all call out the oppressors, are we ourselves not guilty of oppressing those around us? The tracks on OSG include “Elevation”, “African Woman”, “Temple”, “I Come With Fire”, “Fire Inna Dancefloor”, and “One Day”. Others are “Abibeji”, “Breakup Anthem”, “Lifeguard”, “Kokoro”, “Me & U” and Nighali” the song which re-echos the compelling story of Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia through Music. Meanwhile, in recognition of his artistry, Tito Da.fire, in June was nominated and inducted by the world-renowned Recording Academy, owners of the prestigious Grammy Award as a voting member of the culturally rich and diverse class of select music connoisseurs for the class of 2022.