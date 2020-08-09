Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Tiv Community in Bauchi State under the umbrella of Tiv Community Forum (TCF), has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Bala Muhammed and his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Comrade Muktar Gidado.

The was made in a statement issued at the end of a meeting of the group held in Bauchi, where the Tiv Community agreed that the governor has performed creditably well so far despite the current economic challenges.

Declaring what the group called “vote of absolute confidence” at a media briefing in Bauchi, on Sunday, in a joint statement signed by the President Mr John Akevi and Secretary General Asema Mark JP, the group said that the Governor has excelled service delivery and developmental projects and programmes within year of his administration.

“It is evident that Bauchi State had

made significant progress in many sectors under his leadership,” it stated

The group also passed a vote of

confidence on the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

to Bauchi State Governor, Comrade Muktar Gidado for his superlative and outstanding performance in office.

Speaking further, Akevi said

“Governor Bala Mohammed is doing an excellent job in Bauchi State. We must commend him for his ability to unite the State” “We the Tiv Community are proud and are very satisfied with his performance in the past one year”, the statement went further.

“When Sen. Bala Mohammed came on board he met a state that was

divided and segregated society like

never before.

“The state was polaried by ethnicity, balkanized by religion and was fractured by political insensitivity and leadership

disability.

“The outlawed sara suka ran the state berserk. Consequentially, developmental projects were shelved. Pensioners who were derogatory called deadwood by previous administration were owed gratuities and pensions. Worse still education which is the bedrock of national development was utterly neglected. Our roads have become death traps, hospitals lack medical facilities, industries have packed up, electricity supply was absent in many communities and were it exists it is epileptic.”