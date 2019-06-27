Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) has cautioned the Federal Government on the planned Fulani settlement in parts of Benue State.

Recall that only a few days ago, news were rife about the establishment of Fulani settlements known as Ruga settlements in three local government areas of Ukum, Tarka and Otukpo in Benue State.

But in a swift reaction, MUTUK President, Dr Kohol Iornem, warned that the imposition by the Federal Government without dialogue with the State Government has already started causing tension in polity.

He said the Ruga settlement as proposed by the federal government in Benue was a misplaced priority considering that there are still thousands of Benue sons, daughters and aged parents living at IDP camps under very deplorable conditions yet no effort has been made to relocate the IDPs to a safer and more conducive environment.

The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Salome Biam and made available to Daily Sun wondered why the issue of herdsmen is taking more prominence when there are other pressing security issues yet to be addressed.

“The situation is like a married man who brings a good looking maid to the house without the consent of the wife. No sane wife will allow that, lest the good-looking maid over time, takes over the household. This is the exact picture of what the Federal Government is doing,” Iornem stated.

The group however urged the Benue people to be law abiding and seek intervention through the Judiciary and National Assembly before the matter gets out of hand.

It also advised the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, engage with the State Government to explain the nature of the land holding and how it fits with the extant Grazing Law in the State.