From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, has enjoined the Tiv Nation to use their rich and endowed culture heritage to build bridges of unity and peaceful coexistence among other ethnic nationalities in the state.

Gov Sule stated this at the occasion of Tiv Day celebration and N500 million appeal fund for the building of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) Secretariat on Sunday in Obi local government areas of the state.

Sule, while congratulating nation for successfully organising its Day, said his administration was determine to continue to promote peace among different ethnic nationality in the state.

Sule, who was represented by Yakubu Lawal, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, charged Tiv Nation in Nasarawa to live in harmony with other ethnic nationalities and tolerate one another to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The Governor said his administration would continue to promote peace and key into positive polices and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Also speaking, Justice Sidi Bage (Retd), Emir of Lafia and the chairman Council of Chiefs, Nasarawa state, made a commitment in ensuring that Tiv nation in the state get a recognised chiefdom in order to have a representative in the traditional council in the interest of peace.

On his part, Sen. Jacob Gyado, the Chairman, Tilley Gyado Group of Companies, the Guest Speaker at the occasion, urged Tiv people to continue to be law abiding, live in peace and unity with their neighbours for development to thrive

Gyado had commended Gov. Sule purposeful leadership and his love for Tiv people, while urging Tiv people in the state to vote for him, come 2023.

“From today let nobody come and distract you, you are indigenes of Nasarawa state, first from Plateau now Nasarawa, this kind of adjustment affected many people, you must be law abiding and support the Government,” he said.

Earlier speaking, Peter Ahemba, President Tiv Development Association (TIDA), said Nasarawa Tiv Day was an annual event where Tiv sons and daughters in the state and beyond come together to discuss the unity, peace and development of the Tiv nation.

He commended gov. Sule’s proactive security measures in dealing decisively with the security threats in the state, which he said brought about peace not only in Nasarawa south but all over the state.

Ahemba, however, appealed to the governor to expedite action for the quick return of the remaining internally displaced persons to enable them continue with their economic activities as the rainy season began.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, the administration of Abdullahi Sule has given so much toTiv people. To this end, be rest assured of our continued support to the peoples’ oriented policies and programmes of your administration,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that gov Abdullahi Sule was given traditional title “Zege mule -u- Tiv, meaning great shelter of Tiv in the state, others awardees are Simon Lalong of Plateau, Jacob Gyado, Sen. George Akume, Joseph kigbu, Emmanuel Jime, Mbawuese Tsuwa among others.