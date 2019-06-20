Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than five persons have been feared killed in renewed hostilities between Jukun and Tiv natives in Gyenku village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to Ukum council boss, Tor-Tyokaa Ibellogo, the attackers invaded the village very early in the morning while the people were on their farms.

“They killed five persons and injured one woman who is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. No houses were destroyed, they only came to kill,” he said.

Ibellogo who expressed sadness over the killing said the joint committee on Tiv/Jukun crisis had planned to visit him next week Monday when this latest attack happened.

Recall that only recently, the Operation Whirl Stroke, (OPWS) through its non- kinetic action had visited the warring communities to broker peace and find a lasting solution to the incessant crisis between the two tribes.

However, when contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said she could not confirm the attack at the time of fling this report.

Anene said all efforts to get any information from the Divisional Police Officer as well as Area Commander of the local government failed as one of them had his mobile phone switched off while the other did not take his call.