Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, summoned Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs (retd) and 17 others to appear before it on legal issues relating to the bloody communal crisis between the Tiv and Jukun tribes in the state.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed issued the order for their appearance following a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Chief Sabastine Hon (SAN) on behalf of the Incorporated Trustees Mdzough U Tiv, its President, CP. Ihiagh Iorbee and four others.

The plaintiffs comprised an organisation of Tiv Tribesmen, Mdzough U Tiv; its President-General, Ihigagh Iorbee, who is a retired Commissioner of Police; David Uchiv; Jacob Gbagede; Julius Kwaghkar and Dr Yakubu Agbiye.

The respondents joined in the suit and summoned by the court included Governor Ishaku, the Taraba Government and the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of the state.

The probe panel (4th respondent) and the fifth to the 12th respondents, comprising the Chairman of the commission of inquiry, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs, who is a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and the seven other members, were also invited.

Others, who were sued as the 13th to 19th respondents and also summoned by the court, were the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service and the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Justice Mohammed directed the entire 19 respondents to appear in court on August 26 to show cause why the Commission of Inquiry set up by the governor should not be stopped from sitting as prayed by the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Chief Sebastine Hon, had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/955/2020 on Aug. 14, alleging that the panel was set up by the state governor in bias against the people of Tiv in the state.

They argued that the composition of the Commission of Inquiry sued as the fourth to the 12th respondents “is likely to breach the fundamental right to fair hearing of the applicants.”

The plaintiffs accused Governor Ishaku of “showing open hatred for the Tiv Tribe in Taraba, which amongst other things, includes his using his office and strength of the second respondent (Taraba Government) in collaboration with the 13th to the 19th respondents (the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies), to forcefully/genocidally evict Tiv tribesmen from Taraba State.”

Meanwhile, The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned religious and political leaders in the north to refrain from unguarded and inflammatory utterances capable of worsening insecurity in the region.

The ACF in a communique issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe at the end of the inaugural meeting of the newly elected national working committee, also tasked the federal and 19 northern state governments to arrest the deteriorating security situation in the region without further delay. The meeting was presided over by Chief Audu Ogbeh, the new Chairman of the forum.

Said the ACF: “Because of the existing tensions and crises leading to a general sense of insecurity, destruction of property and killings in the north, religious, ethnic, traditional and political leaders in the north should be cautious in their utterances and should refrain from making wild and inflammatory utterances that will aggravate the situation.

“Federal and state governments must take urgent steps to arrest the deteriorating security situation in northern Nigeria which has led to insurgency, terrorism, banditry, ethnic and religious disturbances all over the north.”

It also urged governments of the northern region to take advantage of the N75 billion loan to farmers in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing in Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).